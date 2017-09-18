Play

Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Quiet in Miami victory

Thomas hauled in three receptions for 26 yards as the Dolphins defeated San Diego 19-17 on Sunday.

Thomas did manage to catch each of his targets but more was expected from him now that he has been reunited with Adam Gase. Thomas had the best seasons of his career playing under Gase but then again, he also had Peyton Manning throwing him the ball in a pass happy offense, something he doesn't have now.

