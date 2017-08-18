Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Returns from back injury

Thomas (back) caught his only target for a two-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Though he didn't get a target from starter Jay Cutler, the veteran tight end at least proved he's recovered from the back injury that caused him to miss practice time earlier in the week. Thomas may only be fourth or fifth in line for targets on a team featuring the impressive wideout trio of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills.