Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores again in Week 13

Thomas brought in all three of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos.

The veteran tight end touched up his old squad for a score when he brought in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jay Cutler in the second quarter. Thomas has scored on three occasions over the last five contests and has seemingly carved out a modest but consistent role as a secondary option in the passing game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories