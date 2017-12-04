Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores again in Week 13
Thomas brought in all three of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos.
The veteran tight end touched up his old squad for a score when he brought in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jay Cutler in the second quarter. Thomas has scored on three occasions over the last five contests and has seemingly carved out a modest but consistent role as a secondary option in the passing game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Solid receiving day in defeat•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Additional targets likely moving forward•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Hauls in all four targets•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores again•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Finally reaches end zone•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Stopped by Baltimore•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...