Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores again
Thomas caught two of five passes for eight yards and a touchdown during Monday's 45-21 loss to Carolina.
Thomas got Miami on the board late in the first half with a two-yard shovel pass for a score. It was Thomas' second touchdown in as many games after opening the season on a seven-game scoreless run. He's also been a bigger factor in the offense with 13 targets in two weeks after averaging just four per game to start the season. The Jay Cutler-Thomas connection seems to be picking up steam, but is Miami's offense a unit you really want to hang your hat on at this point?
