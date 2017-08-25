Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores short touchdown
Thomas caught two passes for one yard and a touchdown on three targets in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Thomas took advantage of a bunch formation to get open in the front corner of the end zone for a one-yard touchdown on Jay Cutler's final pass attempt of the night. The 29-year-old tight end has alway done his best work near the goal line, which could end up being his primary contribution in an offense that figures to rely on Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker in high-volume roles.
