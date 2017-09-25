Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Shut down by Jets

Thomas caught three of five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Jets.

Thomas logged just 59 percent of offensive snaps, after handling 96 percent in another three-catch performance the previous week. He actually drew more targets despite the reduction in playing time, but there wasn't much production to be had on a dismal day for the Miami offense. Regardless of snap count, Thomas seems to be nothing more than a complementary target in the Dolphins' passing attack as the team prepares for Week 4 against the Saints. His eight targets place him a distant fourth on the team behind wideouts Jarvis Landry (26), Devante Parker (19) and Kenny Stills (15).