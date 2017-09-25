Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Shut down by Jets
Thomas caught three of five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Jets.
Thomas logged just 59 percent of offensive snaps, after handling 96 percent in another three-catch performance the previous week. He actually drew more targets despite the reduction in playing time, but there wasn't much production to be had on a dismal day for the Miami offense. Regardless of snap count, Thomas seems to be nothing more than a complementary target in the Dolphins' passing attack as the team prepares for Week 4 against the Saints. His eight targets place him a distant fourth on the team behind wideouts Jarvis Landry (26), Devante Parker (19) and Kenny Stills (15).
More News
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Quiet in Miami victory•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores short touchdown in preseason action•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Returns from back injury•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Experiencing back tightness•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Misses practice with back issue•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...