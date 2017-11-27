Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Solid receiving day in defeat
Thomas brought in five of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots.
The veteran tight end continues to emerge in the latter half of the season, with Sunday's performance marking his third game over the last four in which he's logged at least four catches. Thomas also has his only two touchdowns on the season over that span, as well as exactly half of his 34 catches. The 29-year-old has proven he can still get downfield when given the opportunity and is likely to have an extra bit of motivation against some of his old Broncos teammates in a Week 13 matchup.
More News
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Additional targets likely moving forward•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Hauls in all four targets•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores again•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Finally reaches end zone•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Stopped by Baltimore•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Full participant in practice•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...