Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Solid receiving day in defeat

Thomas brought in five of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots.

The veteran tight end continues to emerge in the latter half of the season, with Sunday's performance marking his third game over the last four in which he's logged at least four catches. Thomas also has his only two touchdowns on the season over that span, as well as exactly half of his 34 catches. The 29-year-old has proven he can still get downfield when given the opportunity and is likely to have an extra bit of motivation against some of his old Broncos teammates in a Week 13 matchup.