Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Stopped by Baltimore

Thomas caught two of three passes for three yards in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.

Thursday marked a new low for what has been a disappointing reunion for Thomas with head coach Adam Gase. The former touchdown machine has topped 30 yards just once in seven games and is scoreless thus far this season. He might be able to fair better against a shoddy Oakland defense this week, but he might see some competition for playing time with Anthony Fasano, who has caught five passes over the past two weeks and tied Thomas with 36 offensive snaps on Thursday.