Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Totals 58 yards

Thomas snatched three of four targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Thomas started off his day with a nice 25-yard grab. The play was for more yardage than Thomas had recorded in three of five whole games in 2017. The veteran tight end has yet to score in 2017 and Sunday was his first outing with at least 30 yards. Adam Gase's attempts to rekindle the star that he coached in Denver have thus far been unsuccessful. Continue to sit him until further notice.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...