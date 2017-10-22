Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Totals 58 yards
Thomas snatched three of four targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.
Thomas started off his day with a nice 25-yard grab. The play was for more yardage than Thomas had recorded in three of five whole games in 2017. The veteran tight end has yet to score in 2017 and Sunday was his first outing with at least 30 yards. Adam Gase's attempts to rekindle the star that he coached in Denver have thus far been unsuccessful. Continue to sit him until further notice.
