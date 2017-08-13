Play

Sylvestre signed a contract with the Dolphins, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Sylvestre is a second-year linebacker out of Toledo who spent the 2016 season with the Colts. He'll likely need to impress on special teams in order to make the final roster.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories