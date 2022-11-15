Bethel recorded two passes defended and seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 39-17 win versus the Browns.

Bethel showed up all over the field while almost evenly splitting his 39 total snaps between defense and special teams. While the 30-year-old logged six of his seven total tackles on defense, his biggest impact in this phase came in coverage, as he finished with the Dolphins' second-most passes defended behind cornerback Kader Kohou (three). Bethel played just 75 of his 271 snaps on defense over the first nine games of the season, so he should return to a core special-teams role following Miami's Week 11 bye.