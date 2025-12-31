Britt (groin) practiced fully Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Britt suffered a groin injury in this past Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, but the issue doesn't appear to be serious. Given that he was able to practice in full Wednesday, it's likely Britt will be healthy enough to suit up for the Dolphins' season finale Sunday versus New England. Britt's playing time has been inconsistent this season, but he could see more defensive snaps than usual Week 18 if Jordyn Brooks (hamstring, DNP on Wednesday) is unable to suit up.