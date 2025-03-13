Britt signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Britt is coming off a career year in Tampa Bay, having racked up 72tackles (40 solo) including 0.5 sacks, plus one pass defensed. With Anthony Walker having departed as a free agent and signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Britt has a clear path to a starting role at interior linebacker with Miami, a role that could provide him with modest fantasy value in IDP formats.
