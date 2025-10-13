Britt recorded 13 total tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

With Tyrel Dodson (concussion) sidelined for the Week 6 contest, Britt played a season-high 61 defensive snaps and led the Dolphins in tackles. The veteran linebacker from Auburn has now tallied 20 total tackles over Miami's first six games this season, playing just 84 defensive snaps. He could draw another start in the Dolphins' Week 7 matchup against the Browns if Dodson is unable to clear concussion protocol.