Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Kohou is considered "day-to-day" with a right leg injury, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The specifics of the injury and its severity are still to be determined, but McDaniel relayed he doesn't believe Kohou is in danger of being sidelined for the start of the regular season. Kohou suffered the injury during Saturday's practice, and he'll likely be limited to sideline work with trainers for the time being. His absence gives Mike Hilton and Kendall Sheffield the opportunity to see more reps at slot corner in training camp practices.