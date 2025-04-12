Kohou signed his $3.3 million tender with the Dolphins on Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami tendered Kohou in early March, and the 26-year-old is now set to return for a fourth campaign with the club. Kohou logged career lows with 671 defensive snaps, 45 tackles and eight defensed passes over 15 games last season, though he did nab a career-best two pickoffs. He started nine of those 15 contests and could be headed for a starting role in 2025 pending additional moves made by Miami.