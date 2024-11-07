Kohou (neck) was limited during Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohou has been sidelined for the Dolphins' last two games due to a neck injury. He wasn't able to practice over that span, so the fact he was able to return for Thursday's session, albeit in a limited capacity, indicates that Kohou is progressing through the injury. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Rams. Over the six regular-season games prior to his injury, Kohou logged 17 tackles (13 solo), four pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.