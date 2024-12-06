Kohou (back) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Kohou has been limited in practice all week due to a back injury he suffered during Miami's Week 13 loss to Green Bay. If he's unable to play in Sunday's AFC East clash, Storm Duck would likely fill in at slot corner alongside outside corners Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey.
