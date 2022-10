Kohou (oblique) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohou has been sidelined for Miami's last two games but will be ready for a return after a pair of limited practices to begin the week followed by a full session Friday. Prior to going down, he played a significant role in Miami's secondary and tallied 21 total tackles and two passes defended in five games.