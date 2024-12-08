Kohou (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Kohou injured his back during the Dolphins' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers, which limited him in practice all week. However, he's progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. Kohou has tallied 29 tackles (23 solo), five pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery over 10 regular-season games.