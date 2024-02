Kohou racked up 63 tackles (52 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023.

Kohou played a near every-down role for Miami during the first eight weeks of the season, but he became more of a rotational player as Jalen Ramsey's involvement grew down the stretch. Now heading into the final year of his contract with the Dolphins, Kohou still appears locked into a No. 2 or reserve role at cornerback for the 2024 campaign.