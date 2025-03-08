The Dolphins placed a right of first refusal tender on Kohou on Saturday, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

By placing a tender on Kohou -- who was a restricted free agent -- the Dolphins are able to match any contract offer that another team makes to the 26-year-old corner. Kohou played in 15 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 45 tackles (33 solo), eight pass defenses (including a career-high two interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.