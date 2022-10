Kohou is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against the Vikings due to an oblique injury.

With Xavien Howard (groin) ruled out, Kohou played a season-high 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5 but presumably picked up an oblique injury as well. In Kohou's expected absence, look for Noah Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen to see increased snaps in Miami's secondary.