Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: 13 touches in season finale
Ballage rushed 12 times for 47 yards and caught his only target for one yard during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills.
Ballage's 13 touches during Week 17's blowout loss tied his career high. The rookie fourth-round pick finishes up the season with 36 carries for 191 yards and one touchdown, in addition to nine receptions for 56 yards. Save for a highlight-reel 75-yard touchdown gallop in Week 15, Ballage was not able to use his size, athleticism and pass-catching abilities to differentiate himself among Miami's running back committee. There's little clarity to be found regarding the 23-year-old's future usage in the Dolphins' backfield, but the potential of veteran Frank Gore (foot) not returning in 2019, in addition to the possibility of a new coaching staff being brought in during the offseason, give Ballage some upside going forward.
