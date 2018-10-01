Ballage recorded one carry for three yards in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to New England on Sunday.

Ballage logged his first NFL carry during Sunday's blowout loss, on what was his only offensive snap. The rookie running back also played 56 percent of Miami's special teams snaps. Week 4's game script forced the Dolphins to quickly turn away from the running game, but Ballage seems to be slowly carving out a larger role for himself.