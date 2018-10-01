Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Active for first time Week 4
Ballage recorded one carry for three yards in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to New England on Sunday.
Ballage logged his first NFL carry during Sunday's blowout loss, on what was his only offensive snap. The rookie running back also played 56 percent of Miami's special teams snaps. Week 4's game script forced the Dolphins to quickly turn away from the running game, but Ballage seems to be slowly carving out a larger role for himself.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Healthy scratch Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Effective in preseason finale•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Not playing Saturday•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Sits out Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Still recovering from concussion•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Sidelined Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 5
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 5, and the Jaguars...