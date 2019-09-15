Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Among Miami's Week 2 lowlights
Ballage rushed four times for six yards and caught one of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.
Ballage looked completely inept trying to catch the ball out of the backfield. He ducked rather than try to catch a pass intended for him in the first half, and then had a ball bounce off his hands and returned for an interception touchdown in the second half. Kenyan Drake is the better running back in Miami, and it's hard to see Ballage becoming much of a difference-maker even if Drake's trade rumors turn into a tangible move.
