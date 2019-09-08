Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Announced as starter
Ballage was announced as the Dolphins' starting running back for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Though the Dolphins' initial depth chart lists Kenyan Drake as the top back, coach Brian Flores has decided to go in a different direction for Week 1. As Wolfe notes, the fact that Ballage is starting doesn't guarantee the second-year player will be in line for the bulk of the snaps/touches out of the backfield, as both he and Drake are expected to see plenty of action in what could end up being more of a timeshare arrangement.
