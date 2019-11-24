Ballage rushed seven times for 13 yards and brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 41-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Ballage couldn't get anything going on the ground, and he also saw Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin log carries. The game script quickly turned against the ground attack, however, as the Dolphins found themselves in a 28-0 hole in the first half. The recent release of Mark Walton ostensibly gives Ballage a clearer path to a lead-back-worthy workload, but that's far from guaranteed in a backfield that still seems destined for a timeshare and on a team whose defense can often put the team in sizable deficits that neutralize the running game. Ballage will look for better production versus the Eagles' stingy run defense in Week 13.