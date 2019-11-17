Ballage ran for nine yards and a touchdown on nine attempts and added eight yards on five catches during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.

In the voice of Chandler Bing, could Ballage be any more inefficient? The sophomore back's yards per carry dropped down to 1.9 on the season Sunday and he's had just one game this season in which he averaged more than three yards per carry. He hasn't been much better through the air, averaging 3.8 yards per catch. Certainly, a depleted offensive line and journeyman throwing the ball doesn't help, but Ballage has failed to do much with his rise to the starting role aside from the occasional touchdown, having scored his third of the season Sunday. He'll have a chance to turn the corner in Week 12 against a Browns run defense than ranks 27th in the league surrendering 4.8 yards per carry.