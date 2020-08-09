Running backs coach Eric Studesville said he isn't giving up on Ballage, who has been joined by Jordan Howard and Matt Breida in the Miami backfield, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Ballage may get his shot to earn a Week 1 role, but it likely would be a very limited one. With Howard and Breida locked in for roster spots, the Dolphins figure to have Ballage, Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin and Malcolm Perry competing for one or two jobs. It's a situation where special teams value could make the difference, which wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for a 230-pounder with 4.46 speed who logged 292 ST snaps through the first two years of his career. However, Laird was a bigger factor on special teams last year, and he also showed far more ability in the passing game. This competition won't carry much fantasy intrigue unless Breida or Howard suffers an injury.