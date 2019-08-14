Ballage dominated first-team snaps at Wednesday's practice while Kenyan Drake was sidelined by a leg injury, Safid Deen of The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post notes that Ballage took full advantage of the opportunity, displaying an impressive combination of size, speed and power. Of course, nobody really questions his physical traits, with criticism instead focusing on vision, instincts and toughness. Ballage seems to have strong support from the new coaching staff in Miami, often taking snaps with the first-team offense even when Drake has been healthy. There's little question Drake will have a key role in the passing game, but it's less certain which player will be tasked with most of the rushing workload.