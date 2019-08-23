Ballage carried the ball 12 times for 17 yards and lost two yards on two carries during Thursday's 22-7 win over Jacksonville.

Six of Ballage's carries went for no gain or negative yardage Thursday as Jacksonville, especially rookie edge Josh Allen, routinely created havoc in the backfield against Miami's starting offense. Ballage, a favorite prior to the 2018 draft of running back's coach Eric Studesville, figures to carry the load this season alongside Kenyan Drake, who has dealt with a foot injury. Thursday showed, however, that no matter how many opportunities he might get, it will be tough sledding for Ballage if Miami can't do a better job up front.