Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Busy in preseason opener
Ballage opened the preseason with 10 rushes or 37 yards and and three catches for 23 yards in Thursday's 26-24 loss against the Buccaneers.
Ballage also lost a fumble while attempting to hurdle a defender, kneeing the ball out of his own hands. That rookie mistake aside, the 2018 fourth-rounder ran acceptably between the tackles and showed well as a pass catcher. Ballage is a lock for the No. 3 running back spot as of now, but remains firmly behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.
