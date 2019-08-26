Ballage will resume sharing first-team snaps with Kenyan Drake (foot), who returned to practice Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Ballage served as Miami's unquestioned starter for two weeks while Drake nursed a foot injury, and will now resume working in a timeshare. Drake figures to factor into the receiving game more than his counterpart, while Ballage appears the favorite for goal-line work. Though Ballage is facing significant opportunity, lackluster play along Miami's offensive line could ultimately limit his fantasy ceiling.