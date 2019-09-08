Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Complete dud as starter
Ballage netted minus-1 yard on five rushes and brought in his sole target for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 59-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Ballage entered the game as the starting running back on the depth chart, although one wouldn't know it by his final numbers. Naturally, game conditions were far from ideal for any Dolphins running back, with Miami already down by three touchdowns before the end of the first quarter. Fantasy managers holding rights to Ballage and/or Kenyan Drake likely would be ill-advised to draw many conclusions from Sunday's contest about what the workload between the two might normally look like. Moreover, they may be in suspense for at least one more game, considering a stacked Patriots team comes to town Week 2.
