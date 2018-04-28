Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Dolphins select in fourth round
The Dolphins selected Ballage in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 131st overall.
Ballage is a freakish athlete at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds with a 4.46 40 and 6.91-second three-cone, but his skills have seemingly always lagged behind his natural gifts. As much as the sight of Ballage running at you full speed would make you nauseous as a prospective tackler, the production never added up to the visuals, and Ballage mostly worked off the bench behind Demario Richard while totaling 1,984 yards (4.4 YPC) and 27 touchdowns in 46 games, adding 82 receptions for 684 yards. Arizona State even experimented with moving Ballage to defensive end early in his career, so development shouldn't be taken as a given. A conversion to tight end is also an eventual possibility. It'd be a surprise if Ballage posed any substantial danger to Kenyan Drake's workload.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...