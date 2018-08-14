Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Enters concussion protocol
Ballage has entered the concussion protocol and isn't taking part in Tuesday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ballage wasn't reported as absent from Monday's practice, so it sounds like he may have sustained the head injury during that session. In any case, it would appear unlikely that he'll be deemed fit to play in Friday's exhibition at Carolina, given the multiple phases of the protocol he would need to pass through ahead of time. Ballage, who tallied 60 total yards on 13 touches in the preseason opener, looks like the favorite to open his rookie campaign as the Dolphins' No. 3 back behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.
