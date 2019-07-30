Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Exits Tuesday's practice
Ballage (undisclosed) left the practice field Tuesday accompanied by trainers, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Ballage "appeared to get banged up" Tuesday, so it appears as though there's an injury in play here, rather than dehydration or cramping. When healthy, Ballage is slated to compete for carries with Kenyan Drake.
