Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Garners career-high in touches
Ballage carried the ball four times for just three yards during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills.
Ballage took a direct snap for an eight-yard gain on his first touch of the day midway through the second quarter. His three subsequent carries all garnered no gain or loss of yardage. On the season, the rookie has just 11 rushing yards on eight carries. A draft-day favorite of position coach Eric Studesville, Ballage hasn't had much opportunity to get into a rhythm this season with the ageless Frank Gore leading the charge and the dynamic Kenyan Drake close behind. It was nice that Miami gave Ballage a little more opportunity to show what he can do against Buffalo, but -- given his relative lack of success and the depth in front of him -- it'd seem unlikely that he'll get too much of an uptick Sunday against a so-so Patriots run defense.
