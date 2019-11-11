Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Gets 20 carries
Ballage carried the ball 20 times for 43 yards in the team's Week 10 win over the Dolphins. He also added four receptions for two yards.
Though there was speculation about the roles of Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin heading into the contest, Ballage accounted for 20 of the team's 26 total carries. He wasn't able to turn that into a lot of production however, as he averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and his longest attempt went for just seven yards. Still, with Mark Walton (suspension) sidelined for the foreseeable future, Ballage is likely to carry the load in Miami's backfield. He'll look to be more efficient in Week 11 against the Bills.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Should see expanded role•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Takes back seat to Walton again•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Meager role in Week 8•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Starting Monday•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Increased opportunities on tap•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Scores in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...