Ballage carried the ball 20 times for 43 yards in the team's Week 10 win over the Dolphins. He also added four receptions for two yards.

Though there was speculation about the roles of Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin heading into the contest, Ballage accounted for 20 of the team's 26 total carries. He wasn't able to turn that into a lot of production however, as he averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and his longest attempt went for just seven yards. Still, with Mark Walton (suspension) sidelined for the foreseeable future, Ballage is likely to carry the load in Miami's backfield. He'll look to be more efficient in Week 11 against the Bills.