Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Gets first snap
Ballage took the first snap in team drills at training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
This isn't cause for panic for Kenyan Drake owners, but it's at least worth noting as mild cause for optimism that Ballage will be an important part of Miami's offense. The Dolphins declined to invest significant resources in backfield depth during the offseason, drafting Myles Gaskin in the seventh round before signing Bengals castoff Mark Walton.
