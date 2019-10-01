Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Gets two carries in loss
Ballage recorded two carries for seven yards and was unable to corral his lone target in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Ballage saw the field for just eight snaps on offense Sunday after seeing 20, 21 and 25 snaps in the first three games, respectively. The 23-year-old has seemingly been filed into the backup role behind Kenyan Drake, who has taken 31 carries for 113 yards and 13 receptions for 107 additional yards through four games, compared to Ballage's 19 carries for 29 yards. Not helping either running back is the fact that Miami has often found themselves playing from behind in games so far this season, forcing them to lean more into their passing game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Makes minimal impact versus Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Among Miami's Week 2 lowlights•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Used less in committee•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Complete dud as starter•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Announced as starter•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Listed behind Drake•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Waivers, DFS & more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...