Ballage recorded two carries for seven yards and was unable to corral his lone target in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Ballage saw the field for just eight snaps on offense Sunday after seeing 20, 21 and 25 snaps in the first three games, respectively. The 23-year-old has seemingly been filed into the backup role behind Kenyan Drake, who has taken 31 carries for 113 yards and 13 receptions for 107 additional yards through four games, compared to Ballage's 19 carries for 29 yards. Not helping either running back is the fact that Miami has often found themselves playing from behind in games so far this season, forcing them to lean more into their passing game.