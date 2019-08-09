Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Goal-line touchdown in win
Ballage recorded 23 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries, and was targeted twice but recorded zero receptions during Thursday's 34-27 win against the Falcons.
Ballage helped Miami hit pay dirt for the first time this season, plunging into the end zone from one yard out on Josh Rosen's inaugural offensive drive as a Dolphin. The second-year back out of Arizona State was mostly held in check on his other five rush attempts, with the exception of a 16-yard run earlier on that same touchdown drive that helped set Miami up in scoring range. Comparing Ballage's rookie numbers to those of backfield mate Kenyan Drake, we see nearly an identical result -- explosive production with limited opportunities. Drake accumulated 179 yards and two rushing scores on 33 attempts (5.4 yards per carry) during his debut season of 2016, while Ballage put up 191 yards on 36 attempts (5.3 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown in 2018.
