Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Healthy scratch Week 1
Ballage is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Kenyon Drake and Frank Gore are listed as the Dolphins' co-starters at running back and reserves Senorise Perry and Brandon Bolden are likely both slated for important roles on special teams, so there was no need for Miami to keep Ballage active as a fifth member of the backfield. The rookie out of Arizona State dealt with a concussion during the preseason that robbed him of two opportunities to impress the coaching staff, but if he shines in practices during the upcoming weeks, Ballage could make a case for being included in the Dolphins' game plans.
