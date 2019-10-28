Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Increased opportunities on tap
Ballage could see increased touches going forward with Kenyan Drake reportedly having been traded to the Cardinals on Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Ballage appears to have carved out a role as Miami's top goal-line option, but Mark Walton is the favorite to head the team's backfield. Coming off two consecutive outings in which he scored but failed to eclipse seven rushing yards, Ballage will be difficult to trust against the Steelers on Monday night, even in the absence of Drake. However, it's possible that his role expands going forward, making the second-year pro a worthwhile speculative add in leagues in which he's available.
