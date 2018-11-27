Ballage caught both his targets for a loss of five yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

For the second straight week, Ballage saw work in the passing game but did not log a single carry. The rookie fourth-round pick has brought in all five of his targets this season, but has yet to make a notable difference with his touches despite his 6'2, 237-pound frame. He'll continue to play a depth role in Miami's offense during Sunday's tilt against the Bills.