The unspecified issue that forced Ballage to leave Tuesday's practice does not appear to be serious, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jackson notes that Ballage walked off the field Tuesday without any clear limitations, which bodes well for the running back's chances of a quick return to practice.

