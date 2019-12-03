Play

Ballage (leg) is headed to IR, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In a corresponding move, the team claimed fellow running back Zach Zenner off waivers from the Cardinals. With Ballage no longer in the mix, added work in the Dolphins' backfield is now available for Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories