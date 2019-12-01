Play

Ballage is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a leg injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Ballage appeared to suffer a non-contact injury midway through the second quarter of Sunday's contest. As long as the second-year pro is sidelined, Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird will handle Miami's backfield reps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories