Ballage is listed behind Kenyan Drake on the Dolphins' depth chart, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Ballage appears to have been surpassed by Drake after averaging just 2.2 yards on 18 preseason carries, but the team's depth chart order could become fluid as the season progresses. Both Ballage and Drake figure to receive notable work Sunday versus the Ravens, but it remains to be see how effective Miami's running game will be behind an offensive line now lacking standout LT Laremy Tunsil.

